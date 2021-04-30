Dr. Agnew has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lauren Agnew, OD
Dr. Lauren Agnew, OD is an Optometrist in Mandeville, LA.
Dr. Agnew works at
Eye Wares3601 Highway 190, Mandeville, LA 70471 Directions (985) 624-3314
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Agnew is extremely knowledgeable + kind. She is the only eye dr I trust to handle my eye care needs especially since I have an autoimmune disease. She listens, cares and explains everything very well. I highly recommend her to anyone who needs an optometrist in the Greater New Orleans area.
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
Dr. Agnew accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Agnew has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Agnew speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Agnew. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agnew.
