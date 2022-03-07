Dr. Lauren Bailey, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bailey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lauren Bailey, OD
Overview of Dr. Lauren Bailey, OD
Dr. Lauren Bailey, OD is an Optometrist in Plano, TX. They graduated from University of Houston / College of Optometry.
Dr. Bailey works at
Dr. Bailey's Office Locations
-
1
First Eye Care West Plano3405 Midway Rd Ste 421, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 801-2727
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Avesis
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Boon-Chapman
- Cigna
- EyeMed Vision Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Self Pay
- Spectera
- Superior Vision
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bailey?
Dr Bailey provides personalized care and follows up post visit. While on a business trip I wad diagnosed with "pink eye" that was not responding to the medicines prescribed and contacted Dr Bailey's office. She took time to follow up with me over the weekend and provided me additional care instructions. She eve checked in on me a few weeks later to make sure I was recovered.
About Dr. Lauren Bailey, OD
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
- 1992014567
Education & Certifications
- University of Houston / College of Optometry
- Texas A&M University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bailey has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bailey accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bailey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bailey works at
Dr. Bailey speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Bailey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bailey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bailey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bailey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.