Lauren Barbieri, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lauren Barbieri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Book an Appointment
Lauren Barbieri, CRNP
Overview of Lauren Barbieri, CRNP
Lauren Barbieri, CRNP is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA.
Lauren Barbieri works at
Lauren Barbieri's Office Locations
-
1
Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates909 Walnut St Fl 2, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
-
2
Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates950 Pulaski Dr Ste 120, King of Prussia, PA 19406 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Fortified Provider Network
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid of New Jersey
- One Net
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lauren Barbieri?
She is the best! Always available and very knowledgeable. She has made my diagnosis and care top notch
About Lauren Barbieri, CRNP
- Neurosurgery
- English
- Female
- 1720314826
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Lauren Barbieri has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Lauren Barbieri accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Lauren Barbieri using Healthline FindCare.
Lauren Barbieri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lauren Barbieri works at
9 patients have reviewed Lauren Barbieri. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lauren Barbieri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lauren Barbieri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lauren Barbieri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.