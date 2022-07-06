See All Nurse Practitioners in Jacksonville, FL
Lauren Bell, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Lauren Bell, ARNP

Lauren Bell, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Jacksonville, FL. 

Lauren Bell works at St Vincent's Full Service Urgent Care LLC in Jacksonville, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Lauren Bell's Office Locations

  1. 1
    St Vincent's Full Service Urgent Care LLC
    858 Monument Rd Ste A, Jacksonville, FL 32225 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 450-6600
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Lauren Bell, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1144564170
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lauren Bell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Lauren Bell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lauren Bell works at St Vincent's Full Service Urgent Care LLC in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Lauren Bell’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Lauren Bell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lauren Bell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lauren Bell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lauren Bell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

