Lauren Bettis, FNP

Family Medicine
Accepting new patients

Overview

Lauren Bettis, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Rockwell, NC. 

Lauren Bettis works at Novant Health Primary Care East Rowan in Rockwell, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Primary Care East Rowan
    316 W Main St, Rockwell, NC 28138 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 951-1415

About Lauren Bettis, FNP

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1891381752
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Novant Health Rowan Medical Center

