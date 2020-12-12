See All Nurse Practitioners in Louisville, KY
Lauren Boccieri, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Lauren Boccieri, APRN

Lauren Boccieri, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Louisville, KY. 

Lauren Boccieri works at BHMG - Internal Medicine in Louisville, KY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Lauren Boccieri's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Internal Medicine - Eastpoint
    2400 Eastpoint Pkwy Ste 450, Louisville, KY 40223 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 244-6899
    Dec 12, 2020
    Lauren was more thorough than a MD. She seemed both caring and confident. Highly recommended!!
    Anita W — Dec 12, 2020
    About Lauren Boccieri, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1851916746
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lauren Boccieri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lauren Boccieri works at BHMG - Internal Medicine in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Lauren Boccieri’s profile.

    Lauren Boccieri has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lauren Boccieri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lauren Boccieri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lauren Boccieri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

