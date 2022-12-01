Lauren Braswell, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lauren Braswell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lauren Braswell, CNM
Overview of Lauren Braswell, CNM
Lauren Braswell, CNM is a Midwife in Englewood, OH.
Lauren Braswell works at
Lauren Braswell's Office Locations
Davue Obgyn Associates Inc9000 N Main St Ste 232, Englewood, OH 45415 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Lifestages Centers for Women in Dayton1323 W 3rd St, Dayton, OH 45402 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Medical Center
- Miami Valley Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
Lauren is so amazing and so welcoming. I'm excited to continue care with such a supportive provider.
About Lauren Braswell, CNM
- Midwifery
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Lauren Braswell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Lauren Braswell works at
11 patients have reviewed Lauren Braswell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lauren Braswell.
