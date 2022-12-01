See All Nurse Midwives in Englewood, OH
Lauren Braswell, CNM

Midwifery
4.8 (11)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Lauren Braswell, CNM

Lauren Braswell, CNM is a Midwife in Englewood, OH. 

Lauren Braswell works at Lifestages Centers for Women in Englewood, OH with other offices in Dayton, OH. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Lauren Braswell's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Davue Obgyn Associates Inc
    9000 N Main St Ste 232, Englewood, OH 45415 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Lifestages Centers for Women in Dayton
    1323 W 3rd St, Dayton, OH 45402 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Atrium Medical Center
  • Miami Valley Hospital

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Dec 01, 2022
Lauren is so amazing and so welcoming. I'm excited to continue care with such a supportive provider.
— Dec 01, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Lauren Braswell, CNM
About Lauren Braswell, CNM

Specialties
  • Midwifery
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1649637414
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Lauren Braswell, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lauren Braswell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Lauren Braswell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Lauren Braswell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

11 patients have reviewed Lauren Braswell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lauren Braswell.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lauren Braswell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lauren Braswell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

