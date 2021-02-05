Lauren Breshears has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Lauren Breshears, NP
Overview of Lauren Breshears, NP
Lauren Breshears, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Columbia, MO.
Lauren Breshears works at
Lauren Breshears' Office Locations
Plaza Internal Medicine LLC1705 E Broadway Ste 220, Columbia, MO 65201 Directions (573) 875-6504
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Lauren Breshears, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1861887689
Frequently Asked Questions
Lauren Breshears accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lauren Breshears has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Lauren Breshears. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lauren Breshears.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lauren Breshears, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lauren Breshears appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.