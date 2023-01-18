Lauren Churchey, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lauren Churchey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lauren Churchey, ARNP
Overview
Lauren Churchey, ARNP is a Dermatologist in Mason, OH.
Locations
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Mason4834 Socialville Foster Rd Ste 20, Mason, OH 45040 Directions (513) 230-9258Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very thorough and very pleasant.
About Lauren Churchey, ARNP
- Dermatology
- English
- Female
- 1851752950
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
