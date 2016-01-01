Lauren Cordell, FNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lauren Cordell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lauren Cordell, FNP-BC
Overview of Lauren Cordell, FNP-BC
Lauren Cordell, FNP-BC is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hendersonville, TN.
Lauren Cordell works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Lauren Cordell's Office Locations
-
1
Bluegrass OB GYN353 New Shackle Island Rd Ste 341C, Hendersonville, TN 37075 Directions (615) 826-1716
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lauren Cordell?
About Lauren Cordell, FNP-BC
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1235793092
Frequently Asked Questions
Lauren Cordell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Lauren Cordell accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lauren Cordell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lauren Cordell works at
2 patients have reviewed Lauren Cordell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lauren Cordell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lauren Cordell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lauren Cordell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.