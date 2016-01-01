Overview

Lauren Dailey, PA is a Family Medicine Specialist in Clintonville, WI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with ThedaCare Medical Center - Shawano.



Lauren Dailey works at ThedaCare Family Medicine Clintonville in Clintonville, WI with other offices in Shawano, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.