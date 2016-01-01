See All Nurse Practitioners in Wilmington, NC
Lauren Duffy, PMHNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.3 (3)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Lauren Duffy, PMHNP

Lauren Duffy, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Wilmington, NC. 

Lauren Duffy works at Wilmington Psychiatric Assocs in Wilmington, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center.

Lauren Duffy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    2311 Canterwood Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401
    2311 Canterwood Dr, Wilmington, NC 28401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 763-0189
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    About Lauren Duffy, PMHNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1346874898
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lauren Duffy has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Lauren Duffy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lauren Duffy works at Wilmington Psychiatric Assocs in Wilmington, NC. View the full address on Lauren Duffy’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Lauren Duffy. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lauren Duffy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lauren Duffy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lauren Duffy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

