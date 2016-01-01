Lauren Duffy has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Lauren Duffy, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Wilmington, NC.
2311 Canterwood Drive, Wilmington, NC 284012311 Canterwood Dr, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (910) 763-0189Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Lauren Duffy accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lauren Duffy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Lauren Duffy. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lauren Duffy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lauren Duffy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lauren Duffy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.