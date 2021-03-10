Lauren Farris, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lauren Farris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lauren Farris, PA
Overview of Lauren Farris, PA
Lauren Farris, PA is a Surgical Assistant in Saint Joseph, MI.
Lauren Farris' Office Locations
Surgical Specialties3950 Hollywood Rd Ste 100, Saint Joseph, MI 49085 Directions (269) 429-0900Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Nippon Life Benefits
- North America Administrators (NAA)
- PHCS
- Physicians Health Plan of Northern Indiana, Inc.
- Physicians' Care Network
- Principal Life
- Priority Health
- Starmark
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- Trustmark Companies
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- US Health and Life Insurance Company
Knowledgeable and caring. Took the time to fully explain things to me and listened to all of my concerns.
About Lauren Farris, PA
- Surgical Assistance
- English
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Lauren Farris has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Lauren Farris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lauren Farris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lauren Farris has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lauren Farris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lauren Farris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lauren Farris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.