Lauren Farris, PA

Surgical Assistance
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Saint Joseph, MI
Accepting new patients

Overview of Lauren Farris, PA

Lauren Farris, PA is a Surgical Assistant in Saint Joseph, MI. 

Lauren Farris works at Southwestern Medical Clinic in Saint Joseph, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Lauren Farris' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Surgical Specialties
    3950 Hollywood Rd Ste 100, Saint Joseph, MI 49085 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (269) 429-0900
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Golden Rule
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Nippon Life Benefits
    • North America Administrators (NAA)
    • PHCS
    • Physicians Health Plan of Northern Indiana, Inc.
    • Physicians' Care Network
    • Principal Life
    • Priority Health
    • Starmark
    • Thrivent Financial
    • Tricare
    • Trustmark Companies
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • US Health and Life Insurance Company

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 10, 2021
    Knowledgeable and caring. Took the time to fully explain things to me and listened to all of my concerns.
    Jonathan — Mar 10, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Lauren Farris, PA
    About Lauren Farris, PA

    Specialties
    • Surgical Assistance
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1689205262
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lauren Farris, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lauren Farris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Lauren Farris has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Lauren Farris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lauren Farris works at Southwestern Medical Clinic in Saint Joseph, MI. View the full address on Lauren Farris’s profile.

    Lauren Farris has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lauren Farris.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lauren Farris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lauren Farris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

