Lauren Feinstein, PA-C
Overview
Lauren Feinstein, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Poughkeepsie, NY.
Locations
Orthopedic Associates of Dutchess County1910 South Rd, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 454-0120
Ratings & Reviews
Very kind & helpful, she knew what I needed. she still heard me out even though we had already gotten to the point. we got disconnected,Luaren called me right back. I was having trouble with their video visit. She found a quick solution.
About Lauren Feinstein, PA-C
Frequently Asked Questions
