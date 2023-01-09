Lauren Fina has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Lauren Fina, FNP-BC
Overview of Lauren Fina, FNP-BC
Lauren Fina, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Albany, NY.
Lauren Fina works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Lauren Fina's Office Locations
-
1
Albany Medical Center Hospital43 New Scotland Ave, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 262-5196
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lauren Fina?
I went to St. Pete's for several years before switching over to Albany Med and I am very glad I did. St. Pete's had some good people but I felt like they never really gave me enough time that I required. I've had asthma, apnea, and insomnia for YEARS. And since going to Lauren, she helped me sort out more where the boundaries are between each of these ailments. Lauren is kind, knowledgeable, and always provides concise answers to the very specific questions that I have. St. Petes gave me status quo answers, general answers to the specific question that I had - whereas, Lauren specifically answers what I'm asking. Lauren Fina is the Best!!!
About Lauren Fina, FNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1346793585
Frequently Asked Questions
Lauren Fina accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lauren Fina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lauren Fina works at
3 patients have reviewed Lauren Fina. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lauren Fina.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lauren Fina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lauren Fina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.