Lauren Ford, WHNP

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5.0 (46)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Lauren Ford, WHNP

Lauren Ford, WHNP is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bossier City, LA. 

Lauren Ford works at Womens Health Associates in Bossier City, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Lauren Ford's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Womens Health Associates
    2400 Hospital Dr Ste 240, Bossier City, LA 71111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • WK Bossier Health Center
  • Willis-Knighton Medical Center
  • WK Pierremont Health Center
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Gilsbar 360
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • PHCS
    • PPO Plus
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vantage Health Plan
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (46)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 04, 2023
    Excellent bedside manner, patient, really cares about the patient
    Verni W Howard — Feb 04, 2023
    Photo: Lauren Ford, WHNP
    About Lauren Ford, WHNP

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1235605163
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lauren Ford, WHNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lauren Ford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Lauren Ford has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Lauren Ford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lauren Ford works at Womens Health Associates in Bossier City, LA. View the full address on Lauren Ford’s profile.

    46 patients have reviewed Lauren Ford. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lauren Ford.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lauren Ford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lauren Ford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

