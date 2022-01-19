See All Family Doctors in Knoxville, TN
Lauren Gallian, FNP

Family Medicine
3.7 (49)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Lauren Gallian, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They graduated from Vanderbilt University.

Lauren Gallian works at Gallian Medical Group in Knoxville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gallian Medical Group
    10744 Hardin Valley Rd # 106, Knoxville, TN 37932 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 383-7223

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 49 ratings
    Patient Ratings (49)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (16)
    About Lauren Gallian, FNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1790124592
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Vanderbilt University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Alabama at Birmingham
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lauren Gallian, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lauren Gallian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Lauren Gallian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Lauren Gallian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lauren Gallian works at Gallian Medical Group in Knoxville, TN. View the full address on Lauren Gallian’s profile.

    49 patients have reviewed Lauren Gallian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lauren Gallian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lauren Gallian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lauren Gallian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

