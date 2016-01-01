Lauren Gardner, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lauren Gardner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lauren Gardner, NP
Overview of Lauren Gardner, NP
Lauren Gardner, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Wilmington, NC.
Lauren Gardner works at
Lauren Gardner's Office Locations
-
1
Novant Health Heart & Vascular Institute - Wilmington Main1415 Physicians Dr, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (910) 507-1550
Insurance Accepted
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lauren Gardner?
About Lauren Gardner, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
- 1740532043
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Lauren Gardner accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lauren Gardner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lauren Gardner works at
Lauren Gardner has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lauren Gardner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lauren Gardner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lauren Gardner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.