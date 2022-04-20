See All Physicians Assistants in Fort Worth, TX
Lauren Harr, PA-C

Dermatology (Physician Assistant)
3.3 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Lauren Harr, PA-C is a Dermatology Physician Assistant in Fort Worth, TX. 

Lauren Harr works at Tarrant Dermatology Consultants, P.A. in Fort Worth, TX with other offices in Weatherford, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tarrant Dermatology Consultants, P.A.
    1622 8th Ave Ste 100, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 927-2332
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
  2. 2
    Dermatology Associates of Parker County
    912 Foster Ln Ste 200, Weatherford, TX 76086 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 489-6789

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Acne Keloid
Actinic Keratosis
Acne
Acne Keloid
Actinic Keratosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acne Keloid Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Alopecia Areata Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cyst
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Nail Diseases Chevron Icon
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Scars Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scars
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Seborrhoea Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Spindle Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stitches
Superficial Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Vitiligo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vitiligo
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Lauren Harr, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Dermatology (Physician Assistant)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1013393669
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lauren Harr, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lauren Harr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Lauren Harr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Lauren Harr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Lauren Harr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lauren Harr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lauren Harr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lauren Harr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

