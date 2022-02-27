Lauren Hartman, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lauren Hartman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lauren Hartman, PA-C
Overview
Lauren Hartman, PA-C is a Dermatology Physician Assistant in Boynton Beach, FL.
Lauren Hartman works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Boynton Beach2620 S Seacrest Blvd Ste B, Boynton Beach, FL 33435 Directions (561) 225-2864Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lauren Hartman?
Love Lauren Hartman! Great human. Heard a rumor she is no longer with the practice. I AM DEVASTATED! Is this true?
About Lauren Hartman, PA-C
- Dermatology (Physician Assistant)
- English
- Female
- 1376094805
Frequently Asked Questions
Lauren Hartman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Lauren Hartman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Lauren Hartman using Healthline FindCare.
Lauren Hartman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Lauren Hartman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lauren Hartman.
