Lauren Herron

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Lauren Herron

Lauren Herron is a Nurse Practitioner in Evansville, IN. 

Lauren Herron works at Ascension Medical Group Evansville Lung Care in Evansville, IN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Ascension Health - Indiana
These providers are on the medical staff of Ascension Health - Indiana.

Lauren Herron's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ascension Medical Group Evansville Lung Care
    901 Saint Marys Dr Ste 200, Evansville, IN 47714 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 485-6030

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Lauren Herron

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1205320637
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Lauren Herron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Lauren Herron works at Ascension Medical Group Evansville Lung Care in Evansville, IN. View the full address on Lauren Herron’s profile.

Lauren Herron has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lauren Herron.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lauren Herron, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lauren Herron appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.