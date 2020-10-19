Lauren Huber accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lauren Huber, MFT
Offers telehealth
Overview
Lauren Huber, MFT is a Counselor in Simi Valley, CA.
Locations
Mad Hatters Family Counseling Inc1687 Erringer Rd Ste 106, Simi Valley, CA 93065 Directions (805) 583-8783Wednesday9:30am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pm
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Ms Huber for 2 years. I have seen several therapists through the years with no progress. I can truly say I have been blessed to have great results and progress due to Ms Huber's kindness, compassion and understanding.
About Lauren Huber, MFT
- Counseling
- English
- 1902912983
Frequently Asked Questions
