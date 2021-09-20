Lauren Hughes, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lauren Hughes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lauren Hughes, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Lauren Hughes, PA is a Dermatology Physician Assistant in Plano, TX.
Lauren Hughes works at
Locations
-
1
U.S. Dermatology Partners Plano5030 Tennyson Pkwy Ste 100, Plano, TX 75024 Directions (972) 985-9003Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Nicole Reed Medical5044 Tennyson Pkwy Ste B, Plano, TX 75024 Directions (972) 985-1920
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lauren Hughes?
I really appreciated how knowledgeable and attentive Lauren Hughes is. Thank you!
About Lauren Hughes, PA
- Dermatology (Physician Assistant)
- English
- 1104195213
Frequently Asked Questions
Lauren Hughes has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Lauren Hughes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lauren Hughes works at
6 patients have reviewed Lauren Hughes. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lauren Hughes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lauren Hughes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lauren Hughes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.