Lauren Humbert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lauren Humbert, PA
Overview of Lauren Humbert, PA
Lauren Humbert, PA is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT.
Lauren Humbert works at
Lauren Humbert's Office Locations
Comprehensive Orthopedics & Sports Medicine - Salt Lake City82 S 1100 E Ste 303, Salt Lake City, UT 84102 Directions (801) 533-2002Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Davis Hospital and Medical Center
- Salt Lake Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Lauren Humbert, PA
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1376968081
Frequently Asked Questions

