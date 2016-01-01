See All Nurse Practitioners in Oak Ridge, NC
Lauren Jones, FNP

Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
Accepting new patients

Lauren Jones, FNP is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Oak Ridge, NC. 

Lauren Jones works at Novant Health Forsyth Pediatrics - Oak Ridge in Oak Ridge, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Novant Health Forsyth Pediatrics - Oak Ridge
    2205 Oak Ridge Rd Ste Bb, Oak Ridge, NC 27310 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 571-7630

Specialties
  • Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
  • English
  • Female
  • 1801566021
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center

