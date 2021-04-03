Lauren Keefe has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Lauren Keefe, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Lauren Keefe, NP
Lauren Keefe, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Boston, MA.
Lauren Keefe's Office Locations
- 1 800 Washington St Tufts Medical Ctr, Boston, MA 02111 Directions (617) 636-8068
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
I have recommended Lauren Keefe to many people. She's thoughtful, thorough, and has a truly caring and compassionate approach to each patient.
About Lauren Keefe, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1659527448
