Lauren King has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Lauren King, PA
Overview
Lauren King, PA is a Physician Assistant in Tucson, AZ.
Lauren King works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Tucson Orthopaedic Institute - East Office5301 E Grant Rd, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 784-6200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lauren King?
She was friendly, professional, had X-rays done. She listened as I described the problem I’ve been having with my right shoulder. She explained the course of action to be done. She also told me the tests I would be having. I then will have a follow up appointment. I felt that she really wanted the issue throughly examined. Oo
About Lauren King, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1356690077
Frequently Asked Questions
Lauren King accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lauren King has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lauren King works at
45 patients have reviewed Lauren King. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lauren King.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lauren King, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lauren King appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.