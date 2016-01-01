Lauren Kraft, APNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lauren Kraft is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lauren Kraft, APNP
Overview
Lauren Kraft, APNP is a Cardiology Specialist in Appleton, WI.
Lauren Kraft works at
Locations
1
ThedaCare Cardiovascular Care Appleton1818 N Meade St # 240W, Appleton, WI 54911 Directions (920) 308-4713Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
ThedaCare Cardiovascular Care Berlin225 Memorial Dr # 2000, Berlin, WI 54923 Directions (920) 308-4714Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
3
ThedaCare Cardiovascular Care Neenah333 N Green Bay Rd, Neenah, WI 54956 Directions (920) 308-4715Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
4
ThedaCare Cardiovascular Care New London1405 Mill St # 65, New London, WI 54961 Directions (920) 308-4712Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
5
ThedaCare Cardiovascular Care Shawano100 County Road B Ste 1, Shawano, WI 54166 Directions (920) 308-4711Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
6
ThedaCare Cardiovascular Care Waupaca800 Riverside Dr # 22, Waupaca, WI 54981 Directions (920) 308-4716Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Lauren Kraft, APNP
- Cardiology
- English
- Female
- 1346867272
Hospital Affiliations
- ThedaCare Medical Center - Shawano
- ThedaCare Medical Center - New London
- Thedacare Medical Center Berlin
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah
Frequently Asked Questions
Lauren Kraft accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lauren Kraft has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lauren Kraft works at
Lauren Kraft has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lauren Kraft.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lauren Kraft, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lauren Kraft appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.