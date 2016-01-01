Dr. Krug accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lauren Krug, PHD
Overview
Dr. Lauren Krug, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Philadelphia, PA.
Dr. Krug works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
West Philly Therapy Center4732 Spruce St, Philadelphia, PA 19139 Directions (215) 648-2466
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Krug?
About Dr. Lauren Krug, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1245631175
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Krug has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Krug works at
Dr. Krug has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krug.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krug, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krug appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.