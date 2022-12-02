Lauren Leavitt, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lauren Leavitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lauren Leavitt, PA-C
Overview of Lauren Leavitt, PA-C
Lauren Leavitt, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in Orlando, FL.
Lauren Leavitt works at
Lauren Leavitt's Office Locations
-
1
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Orlando - 851 Outer Rd851 Outer Rd, Orlando, FL 32814 Directions (321) 306-5779Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Heathrow120 International Pkwy Ste 240, Heathrow, FL 32746 Directions (239) 544-5725Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lauren Leavitt?
Lauren is always friendly, attentive and professional. Medical appointments are nothing I look forward to, but she always makes it a pleasant experience.
About Lauren Leavitt, PA-C
- General Practice (Physician Assistant)
- English
- Female
- 1457789307
Frequently Asked Questions
Lauren Leavitt has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Lauren Leavitt accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Lauren Leavitt using Healthline FindCare.
Lauren Leavitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lauren Leavitt works at
14 patients have reviewed Lauren Leavitt. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lauren Leavitt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lauren Leavitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lauren Leavitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.