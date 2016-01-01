Lauren L'Heureux accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lauren L'Heureux, PA
Overview of Lauren L'Heureux, PA
Lauren L'Heureux, PA is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Brighton, MA.
Lauren L'Heureux works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Lauren L'Heureux's Office Locations
-
1
St. Elizabeth's Medical Center Bone and Joint Center736 Cambridge St, Brighton, MA 02135 Directions (617) 779-6500
Hospital Affiliations
- Morton Hospital
- St. Elizabeth's Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lauren L'Heureux?
About Lauren L'Heureux, PA
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1497121644
Frequently Asked Questions
Lauren L'Heureux has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lauren L'Heureux works at
Lauren L'Heureux has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lauren L'Heureux.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lauren L'Heureux, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lauren L'Heureux appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.