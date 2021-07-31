Lauren Loftis has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Lauren Loftis
Overview
Lauren Loftis is a Physician Assistant in Mesa, AZ.
Lauren Loftis works at
Locations
Jared Dayton D O P C.6840 E Brown Rd Ste 101, Mesa, AZ 85207 Directions (480) 285-2150
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lauren Loftis?
Lauren is very easy to talk to and takes the time to listen to her patients. Care has always been great!!
About Lauren Loftis
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1881256204
Frequently Asked Questions
Lauren Loftis accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lauren Loftis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lauren Loftis has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lauren Loftis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lauren Loftis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lauren Loftis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.