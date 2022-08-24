Lauren Lynch, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lauren Lynch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lauren Lynch, PA-C
Overview
Lauren Lynch, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in Jacksonville, FL.
Locations
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - St. Johns71 Doctors Village Dr Ste 304, Jacksonville, FL 32259 Directions (904) 593-9785Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Jacksonville - 1639 Atlantic Blvd1639 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Directions (904) 467-2329Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Ponte Vedra520 A1A N Ste 203, Ponte Vedra, FL 32082 Directions (904) 590-8157Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Lauren is always the most thorough, kind, caring, and perfect provider! She always gives me her expert advice and delivers quality every time! I would never go to anyone else for injectables! The Advanced Dermatology staff is always friendly and accommodating.
About Lauren Lynch, PA-C
- General Practice (Physician Assistant)
- English
- Female
Frequently Asked Questions
Lauren Lynch has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Lauren Lynch accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Lauren Lynch using Healthline FindCare.
Lauren Lynch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Lauren Lynch. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lauren Lynch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lauren Lynch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lauren Lynch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.