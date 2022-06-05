Lauren McClain has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Lauren McClain, CNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Lauren McClain, CNP
Lauren McClain, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Westerville, OH.
Lauren McClain works at
Lauren McClain's Office Locations
Polaris Pkwy. Internal Medicine & Pediatrics Ltd.110 Polaris Pkwy Ste 250, Westerville, OH 43082 Directions (614) 865-4800
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Lauren is absolutely amazing, caring, and helpful! I’ve been going to her for the past few years and I wouldn’t want to go to anyone else!
About Lauren McClain, CNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1114454303
Lauren McClain accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lauren McClain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lauren McClain works at
Lauren McClain has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lauren McClain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lauren McClain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.