Overview of Lauren McClain, CNP

Lauren McClain, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Westerville, OH. 

Lauren McClain works at Polaris Parkway Int Med & Peds in Westerville, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Lauren McClain's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Polaris Pkwy. Internal Medicine & Pediatrics Ltd.
    110 Polaris Pkwy Ste 250, Westerville, OH 43082 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 865-4800
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jun 05, 2022
    Lauren is absolutely amazing, caring, and helpful! I’ve been going to her for the past few years and I wouldn’t want to go to anyone else!
    About Lauren McClain, CNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1114454303
