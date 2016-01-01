Dr. Lauren McKnight, PHARMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McKnight is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lauren McKnight, PHARMD
Dr. Lauren McKnight, PHARMD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Chapel Hill, NC.
Southern Village Pediatric Dentistry410 Market St, Chapel Hill, NC 27516 Directions (919) 636-6744
Hospital Affiliations
- University of North Carolina Hospital
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1407184989
Dr. McKnight accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McKnight has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McKnight has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McKnight.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McKnight, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McKnight appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.