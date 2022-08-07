Lauren Panner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Lauren Panner, FNP-BC
Overview of Lauren Panner, FNP-BC
Lauren Panner, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Naperville, IL.
Lauren Panner's Office Locations
- 1 636 Raymond Dr, Naperville, IL 60563 Directions (630) 355-5302
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
She is not shy in telling you things. If she doesn’t think it’s a good thing for me she’ll say so and why. She will listen to my concerns and is very concerned with my whole person. Very personable and lots of fun!
About Lauren Panner, FNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1407269939
Frequently Asked Questions
Lauren Panner accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lauren Panner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Lauren Panner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lauren Panner.
