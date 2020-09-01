See All Nurse Practitioners in New York, NY
Lauren Pellegrino, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (3)
Overview of Lauren Pellegrino, NP

Lauren Pellegrino, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY. 

Lauren Pellegrino works at PLANNED PARENTHOOD OF NEW YORK CITY in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Lauren Pellegrino's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Planned Parenthood of Greater New York
    26 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10012 (212) 965-7000
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 01, 2020
    Excellent, informative, and transparents in her care. I would gladly recommend her to anyone looking for care.
    Parker H Feierbach — Sep 01, 2020
    About Lauren Pellegrino, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1841553039
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lauren Pellegrino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lauren Pellegrino works at PLANNED PARENTHOOD OF NEW YORK CITY in New York, NY. View the full address on Lauren Pellegrino’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Lauren Pellegrino. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lauren Pellegrino.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lauren Pellegrino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lauren Pellegrino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

