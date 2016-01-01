See All Psychologists in Cornelius, NC
Dr. Lauren Penwell-Waines, PHD

Psychology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Lauren Penwell-Waines, PHD is a Psychologist in Cornelius, NC. 

Dr. Penwell-Waines works at Novant Health Lakeside Family Physicians - Jetton in Cornelius, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Lakeside Family Physicians Jetton
    19485 Old Jetton Rd Ste 100, Cornelius, NC 28031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 908-2875
    Monday
    7:45am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:45am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:45am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:45am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:45am - 4:30pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Lauren Penwell-Waines, PHD

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1942610084
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center

