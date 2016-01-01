Lauren Peterson, PT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lauren Peterson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lauren Peterson, PT
Offers telehealth
Overview of Lauren Peterson, PT
Lauren Peterson, PT is a Physical Therapist in Oklahoma City, OK.
Lauren Peterson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Lauren Peterson's Office Locations
-
1
Lauren Collier Peterson, PT7415 N MAY AVE, Oklahoma City, OK 73116 Directions (405) 289-0734
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lauren Peterson?
About Lauren Peterson, PT
- Physical Therapy
- English
- 1538591649
Frequently Asked Questions
Lauren Peterson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Lauren Peterson accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lauren Peterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lauren Peterson works at
Lauren Peterson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lauren Peterson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lauren Peterson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lauren Peterson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.