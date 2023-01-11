Lauren Pollicino, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lauren Pollicino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lauren Pollicino, PA-C
Overview of Lauren Pollicino, PA-C
Lauren Pollicino, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in Rockville, MD.

Lauren Pollicino's Office Locations
Greater Washington Dermatology - Rockville2401 Research Blvd Ste 260, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (240) 201-4659Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 7:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 12:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lauren Pollicino?
Lauren was kind, informative, and knowledgeable.
About Lauren Pollicino, PA-C
- General Practice (Physician Assistant)
- English
- Female
- 1912987462
Frequently Asked Questions
Lauren Pollicino has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Lauren Pollicino using Healthline FindCare.
Lauren Pollicino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

51 patients have reviewed Lauren Pollicino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lauren Pollicino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lauren Pollicino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lauren Pollicino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.