Dr. Lauren Pratt, DC
Overview
Dr. Lauren Pratt, DC is a Chiropractor in Grand Junction, CO. They graduated from Logan University College Of Chiropractic.
Dr. Pratt works at
Locations
Brady Chiropractic Group PC514 28 1/4 Rd Unit 1, Grand Junction, CO 81501 Directions (970) 242-8162Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Pratt is amazing. Absolutely love her. She's beautiful and her professionalism is top notch. Highly recommend her.
About Dr. Lauren Pratt, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1972134880
Education & Certifications
- Logan University College Of Chiropractic
- Webster Univerity
