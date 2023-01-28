See All Neuropsychologists in Baton Rouge, LA
Lauren Rasmussen

Neuropsychology
Overview of Lauren Rasmussen

Lauren Rasmussen is a Neuropsychologist in Baton Rouge, LA. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Lauren Rasmussen's Office Locations

    6555 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 (225) 368-2297

ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Alzheimer's Disease
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Alzheimer's Disease
Brain Injury
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Cognitive Disorders
Concussion
Dementia
Impaired Cognition
Learning Disabilities
Memory Disorders
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Neuropsychological Testing
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychological Testing
Stress
Stroke
Traumatic Brain Injury
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 28, 2023
    Dr. Rasmussen and her staff are amazing! After having a negative experience with another neuropsychologist, we found Dr. Rasmussen for a family member who was having issues with memory. Dr. Rasmussen is patient, caring, and empathetic. She has a kind heart and took her time explaining things. She had to give us some not so great news, but did it kindly and gently. Highly recommend - especially with someone suffering from dementia/Alzehimers.
    Norrie Ann Falgoust — Jan 28, 2023
    About Lauren Rasmussen

    • Neuropsychology
    • English
    • 1326488222
