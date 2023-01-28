Lauren Rasmussen is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lauren Rasmussen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lauren Rasmussen
Offers telehealth
Overview of Lauren Rasmussen
Lauren Rasmussen is a Neuropsychologist in Baton Rouge, LA.
Lauren Rasmussen's Office Locations
- 1 6555 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Directions (225) 368-2297
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rasmussen and her staff are amazing! After having a negative experience with another neuropsychologist, we found Dr. Rasmussen for a family member who was having issues with memory. Dr. Rasmussen is patient, caring, and empathetic. She has a kind heart and took her time explaining things. She had to give us some not so great news, but did it kindly and gently. Highly recommend - especially with someone suffering from dementia/Alzehimers.
About Lauren Rasmussen
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1326488222
Frequently Asked Questions
Lauren Rasmussen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Lauren Rasmussen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lauren Rasmussen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Lauren Rasmussen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lauren Rasmussen.
