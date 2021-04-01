Lauren Ross has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Lauren Ross, APRN
Overview of Lauren Ross, APRN
Lauren Ross, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
Lauren Ross works at
Lauren Ross' Office Locations
-
1
Holy Cross Medical Group1124 Bayview Dr, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304 Directions (954) 567-1006
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lauren Ross?
Very professional. skilled at stating the obvious and being polite while doing so. First time to a ARPN - she's my new health care professional!
About Lauren Ross, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1487110706
Frequently Asked Questions
Lauren Ross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lauren Ross works at
3 patients have reviewed Lauren Ross. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lauren Ross.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lauren Ross, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lauren Ross appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.