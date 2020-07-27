Lauren Russo accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lauren Russo, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Lauren Russo, APRN
Lauren Russo, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Columbus, OH.
Lauren Russo works at
Lauren Russo's Office Locations
-
1
Family Health And Wellness Center1905 Parsons Ave, Columbus, OH 43207 Directions (614) 645-3163
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lauren Russo?
Amazing Doctor and person !!!!!!
About Lauren Russo, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1164991949
Frequently Asked Questions
Lauren Russo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lauren Russo works at
Lauren Russo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lauren Russo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lauren Russo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lauren Russo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.