Dr. Lauren Stemle, DC
Overview
Dr. Lauren Stemle, DC is a Chiropractor in Nashville, TN.
Locations
1
Green Hills Total Health Clinic2303 CRESTMOOR RD, Nashville, TN 37215 Directions (615) 383-0244
2
Tennessee Integrative Health210 25th Ave N Ste 521, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 647-7226
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Stemle did an excellent job! In addition to adjusting me, she showed me helpful exercises and put me on a traction machine that made a big difference. I was only in town for about six weeks but she really helped me. We also discussed my sleep posture. She's very concerned sbout her patients.
About Dr. Lauren Stemle, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stemle accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stemle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stemle has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stemle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stemle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stemle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.