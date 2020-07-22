Dr. Lauren Stokes, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stokes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lauren Stokes, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lauren Stokes, PHD is an Adolescent Psychologist in Alexandria, LA. They graduated from University Of Kansas, Clinical Child Psychology Program.
Dr. Stokes works at
Locations
James W. Quillin Phd Appc1016 Calais Cir, Alexandria, LA 71303 Directions (318) 442-7355
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- Self Pay
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Stokes for years. She is incredible and has helped me more than I can ever say. It took seeing many other doctors before I found the right one but she is definitely the best!
About Dr. Lauren Stokes, PHD
- Adolescent Psychology
- English
- 1255640041
Education & Certifications
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
- University Of Kansas, Clinical Child Psychology Program
- LOUISIANA COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stokes accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stokes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Stokes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stokes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stokes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stokes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.