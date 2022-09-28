See All Nurse Midwives in Fountain Valley, CA
Lauren Sylwester, CNM

Midwifery
5.0 (3)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Lauren Sylwester, CNM

Lauren Sylwester, CNM is a Midwife in Fountain Valley, CA. 

Lauren Sylwester works at MemorialCare Medical Group in Fountain Valley, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Lauren Sylwester's Office Locations

  1. 1
    MemorialCare Medical Group
    18035 Brookhurst St Ste 2100, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 696-3622

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
  • Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
  • Orange Coast Medical Center
  • Saddleback Medical Center
    Sep 28, 2022
    One of the best doctors I have ever had the opportunity to meet. She was very kind and helpful! Explained everything so well and made my visit so comfortable! Probably one of the only ones I have had confidence in expressing my concerns without being afraid of receiving judgment!
    Photo: Lauren Sylwester, CNM
    About Lauren Sylwester, CNM

    NPI Number
    • 1962027706
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lauren Sylwester has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Lauren Sylwester has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lauren Sylwester works at MemorialCare Medical Group in Fountain Valley, CA. View the full address on Lauren Sylwester’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Lauren Sylwester. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lauren Sylwester.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lauren Sylwester, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lauren Sylwester appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

