Lauren Sylwester has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Lauren Sylwester, CNM
Overview of Lauren Sylwester, CNM
Lauren Sylwester, CNM is a Midwife in Fountain Valley, CA.
Lauren Sylwester works at
Lauren Sylwester's Office Locations
MemorialCare Medical Group18035 Brookhurst St Ste 2100, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (877) 696-3622
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
- Orange Coast Medical Center
- Saddleback Medical Center
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
One of the best doctors I have ever had the opportunity to meet. She was very kind and helpful! Explained everything so well and made my visit so comfortable! Probably one of the only ones I have had confidence in expressing my concerns without being afraid of receiving judgment!
About Lauren Sylwester, CNM
- Midwifery
- English
- 1962027706
Lauren Sylwester accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lauren Sylwester has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Lauren Sylwester. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lauren Sylwester.
