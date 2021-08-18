See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Avon, CT
Lauren Vo, APRN

Internal Medicine
4.5 (8)
Offers telehealth

Overview of Lauren Vo, APRN

Lauren Vo, APRN is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Avon, CT. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.

Lauren Vo works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Avon, CT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Lauren Vo's Office Locations

    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    339 W Main St Ste 44, Avon, CT 06001 (860) 524-4550

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hartford Hospital
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 18, 2021
    she listened to what was bothering me and by the time I left we had a plan. she included me in the decision making process and I left understanding what was happening to me and how we can help it together.
    Photo: Lauren Vo, APRN
    About Lauren Vo, APRN

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • 1134674591
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
    Frequently Asked Questions

