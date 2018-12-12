Dr. Lauren Waine, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lauren Waine, PHD
Overview
Dr. Lauren Waine, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in New York, NY.
Dr. Waine works at
Locations
-
1
W H Kim Acupuncture & Massage Therapy PC80 8th Ave Ste 1108, New York, NY 10011 Directions (347) 524-3277
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Waine?
Dr. Waine is great. She listens, asks good questions and talks with you about how to approach the problem, which is freeing and encouraging. I would highly recommend her.
About Dr. Lauren Waine, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1790862852
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Waine accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Waine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Waine works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Waine. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.