Lauren Woodard, APN
Overview of Lauren Woodard, APN
Lauren Woodard, APN is a Hematology & Oncology Nurse Practitioner in Naperville, IL.
Lauren Woodard's Office Locations
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group120 Spalding Dr Ste 111, Naperville, IL 60540 Directions (630) 646-2273
Hospital Affiliations
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Lauren Woodard, APN
- Hematology & Oncology (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1619465416
Frequently Asked Questions
Lauren Woodard accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lauren Woodard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
